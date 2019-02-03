MTS Systems (MTSC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTSC. BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $51.42 on Friday. MTS Systems has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $919.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MTS Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $91,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.11 per share, for a total transaction of $471,034.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,400 shares of company stock worth $656,594. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSC. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in MTS Systems by 482.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

