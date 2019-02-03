M&T Bank (MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Vining Sparks reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $188.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.40.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $164.00 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $197.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $153,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $60,469.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,266 shares of company stock valued at $543,960 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 220.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

