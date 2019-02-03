Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 121.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,412,874,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,233,062,000 after purchasing an additional 280,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,233,062,000 after purchasing an additional 280,698 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $297,114,000 after purchasing an additional 374,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 182,109 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $385,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,854,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,890 shares of company stock worth $22,233,561. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Gabelli lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

NYSE MSI opened at $118.37 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $96.94 and a 1-year high of $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

