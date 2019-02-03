Morgan Stanley Trims Cenovus Energy (CVE) Target Price to C$12.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.77.

Shares of CVE opened at C$10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$8.74 and a one year high of C$14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.84.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.575473131431103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$255,750.00. Also, insider Alan Craig Reid bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Insiders have purchased 42,121 shares of company stock worth $409,801 over the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

