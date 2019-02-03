Morgan Stanley Has $13 Million Position in Control4 Corp (CTRL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 29.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Control4 were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Control4 by 180.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,114,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,263,000 after buying an additional 717,153 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Control4 by 4.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 74,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Control4 by 13.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Control4 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 481,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Control4 during the third quarter worth $2,764,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRL opened at $20.08 on Friday. Control4 Corp has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Control4 had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Control4 Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CTRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Control4 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

In other Control4 news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 5,022 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,894.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 9,744 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $198,387.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,180.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $797,064. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

