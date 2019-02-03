Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Novocure Ltd (NVCR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Novocure worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Novocure by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 945,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 440,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Novocure by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,845,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,292,000 after buying an additional 2,983,125 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Novocure by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,609,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,323,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $167,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $8,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,798,345.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 869,589 shares of company stock worth $38,239,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.17. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $53.70.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

