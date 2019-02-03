Morgan Stanley Boosts Anthem (ANTM) Price Target to $391.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $391.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Anthem to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.93.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $303.29 on Thursday. Anthem has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $305.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.88%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total transaction of $2,267,270.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,526 shares of company stock worth $6,473,485 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Anthem by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

