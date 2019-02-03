Monocle Acquisition Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (MNCLU)

Monocle Acquisition (MNCLU) expects to raise $150 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, February 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 15,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Monocle Acquisition has a market cap of $192.5 million.

Cowen and Chardan served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Monocle Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We will seek to capitalize on the significant experience and contacts of our management team to complete our initial business combination. Although we may pursue our initial business combination in any business, industry or geographic location, we currently intend to focus on opportunities to capitalize on the abilities of our management team, particularly our executive officers, to identify, acquire and operate a business in the aerospace and defense, industrial, or technology and telecommunications industries, which we believe have many potential target businesses. “.

Monocle Acquisition was founded in 2018 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 750 Lexington Avenue, Suite 1501 New York, NY 10022, US and can be reached via phone at (212) 446-6981.

