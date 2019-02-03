Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Trading 6.4% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.57. 709,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 247,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.74 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $741.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

