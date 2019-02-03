Mizuho Increases Facebook (FB) Price Target to $210.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $237.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morningstar set a $186.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.65.

Shares of FB opened at $165.71 on Thursday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $481.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $788,373.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $495,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,385,975.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,613 shares of company stock worth $64,232,349 in the last 90 days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,705,047,000 after acquiring an additional 337,909 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $6,317,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Facebook by 14.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 130,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Facebook by 7.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

