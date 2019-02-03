Mitek Systems (MITK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, National Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

MITK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 214,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,682. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $428.70 million, a PE ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -0.45.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $29,328.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Karel J. Marsal sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $100,112.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,982.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,854 shares of company stock worth $1,519,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 94.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

