Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $114.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Macquarie restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.11.

Shares of MSFT opened at $102.78 on Thursday. Microsoft has a one year low of $83.83 and a one year high of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $791.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $4,061,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,801 shares in the company, valued at $25,238,415.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,247,780 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 208,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 24,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. United Income Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 944.0% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

