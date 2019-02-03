MHI Funds LLC Buys 16,813 Shares of Callon Petroleum (CPE)

MHI Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 968.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

NYSE CPE opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Williams Capital set a $16.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

