MGM China Holdings Ltd (MCHVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MGM China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHVF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of MGM China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MGM China in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA cut shares of MGM China from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get MGM China alerts:

OTCMKTS:MCHVF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683. MGM China has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.08.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, the related hotel and resort facilities, and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.