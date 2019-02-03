MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Position Lowered by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,915,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,803,000 after purchasing an additional 603,607 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIN opened at $3.73 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

