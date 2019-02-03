Metro (MRU) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Metro from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Metro from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Metro from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.50.

TSE MRU opened at C$47.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$38.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.18000033466642 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

In other Metro news, insider Martin Allaire sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.33, for a total value of C$310,057.20.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

