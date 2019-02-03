Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,044,000 after buying an additional 924,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 924,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,984,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,519,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

In related news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $2,721,420.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

