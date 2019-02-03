Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.57-4.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.2-44.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.42 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.57-4.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.15.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $2,721,420.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

