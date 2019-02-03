Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.57-4.72 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.57-4.72 EPS.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.45 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $206.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,218 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $2,721,420.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. United Income Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,432,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

