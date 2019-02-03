Mercia Technologies (MERC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.54 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). 53,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 53,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.90 ($0.38).

Mercia Technologies Company Profile (LON:MERC)

Mercia Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

