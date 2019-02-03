Mercantil Bank (AMTB) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ: AMTB) is one of 141 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mercantil Bank to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercantil Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantil Bank N/A N/A 10.26 Mercantil Bank Competitors $7.72 billion $1.73 billion 11.87

Mercantil Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mercantil Bank. Mercantil Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mercantil Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantil Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mercantil Bank Competitors 1423 5772 5186 262 2.34

Mercantil Bank currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.25%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Mercantil Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mercantil Bank is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantil Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantil Bank N/A N/A N/A Mercantil Bank Competitors 23.52% 11.33% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercantil Bank rivals beat Mercantil Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and deposit, credit, and wealth management services international clients. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by their personal residence; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of October 30, 2018, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as a commercial real estate loan production office in Manhattan, New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

