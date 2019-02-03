Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MNLO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

MNLO stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Menlo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $39.86.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.33. Menlo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNLO. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 2,999.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 946,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 916,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 365.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 468,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 75.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 458,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 197,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 75.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 197,188 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.