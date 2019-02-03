Medtronic PLC (MDT) Position Boosted by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 93,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

MDT opened at $88.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

