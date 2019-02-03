McKesson (MCK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

McKesson (NYSE:MCK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.07.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $127.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $165.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $56.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.27 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $946,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 506.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.