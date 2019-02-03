McDermott International (MDR) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 6,126,072 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,405,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

MDR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.73.

In other McDermott International news, SVP Linh Austin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Dickson purchased 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $396,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,494.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 161,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,808. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in McDermott International by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 207,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 118,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in McDermott International by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in McDermott International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 213,863 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDermott International by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDermott International Company Profile (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

