Matson Inc (MATX) President Ronald J. Forest Sells 1,000 Shares

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $33,690.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matson stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Matson Inc has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Matson had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $589.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $624,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 161.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Matson by 656.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Matson by 40.5% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 333.4% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

