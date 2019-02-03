Match Group (MTCH) & 58.com (WUBA) Head-To-Head Review

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Match Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 58.com has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Match Group and 58.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 10 0 2.59 58.com 1 1 3 0 2.40

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $51.93, suggesting a potential downside of 5.12%. 58.com has a consensus price target of $77.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.82%. Given 58.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 58.com is more favorable than Match Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and 58.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $1.33 billion 11.44 $350.14 million $0.52 105.25 58.com $1.54 billion 6.08 $211.89 million $1.33 48.08

Match Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 58.com. 58.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and 58.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 21.24% 60.95% 15.56% 58.com 16.13% 9.57% 6.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of 58.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of 58.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats 58.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The company's platform provides various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, yellow pages, and other local services categories. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising real-time bidding, priority listing, various other lead-generation services, and display advertising. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

