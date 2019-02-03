Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.53 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,863,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 304,531 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,529,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 58.7% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $83.83 and a 1 year high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 177,931 shares in the company, valued at $19,887,347.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $6,247,780. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

