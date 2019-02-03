Marriott International (MAR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $133.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.86.
MAR opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $147.01.
In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Marriott International by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
