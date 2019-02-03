Marriott International (MAR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $133.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.86.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $147.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Marriott International by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.