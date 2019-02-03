Maker (MKR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $577,085.00

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Maker has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $270.09 million and approximately $577,085.00 worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $370.88 or 0.10678566 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00027292 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,228 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, OasisDEX, OKEx, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Ethfinex, BitMart, IDEX, Switcheo Network, DDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.