Lundin Gold (LUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.57

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.57 and last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 39825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.32.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -51.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc will post -0.140000009097474 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 977,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$4,713,530.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 977,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,713,530.40.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 32 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises four concessions covering an area of approximately 4,900 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

