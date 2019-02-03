Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Position Trimmed by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $161.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.78.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 244,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $36,639,278.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $577,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $115,640,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $525,913.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,914,928 shares of company stock worth $414,622,960. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $146.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

