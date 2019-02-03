LuckChain Trading 18.6% Higher This Week (BASH)

LuckChain (CURRENCY:BASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, LuckChain has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LuckChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LuckChain has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $0.00 worth of LuckChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LuckChain

BASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. LuckChain’s total supply is 715,868,299 coins. LuckChain’s official Twitter account is @Luck_Chain . LuckChain’s official website is luckchain.org . LuckChain’s official message board is bbs.luckchain.org

Buying and Selling LuckChain

LuckChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuckChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuckChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuckChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

