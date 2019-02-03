Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,273 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Several research firms have commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $762,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,508.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $319,659.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,312.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI opened at $49.74 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

