Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $396,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (WU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121,970 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,901,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 520,438 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 374,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 211,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 18,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $339,381.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,749.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Tsai sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $45,164.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,446.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $425,914. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $21.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 194.60%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

