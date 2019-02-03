Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Electro Scientific Industries were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESIO opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.04. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $30.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESIO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

