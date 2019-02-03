Loopring Market Capitalization Achieves $45.31 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, OTCBTC, OKEx and IDAX. Loopring has a market cap of $45.31 million and $1.20 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,955,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 788,984,491 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Gate.io, DragonEX, OKEx, Binance, OTCBTC, IDEX, HitBTC, Bithumb, IDAX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

