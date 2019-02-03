LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,373,000 after purchasing an additional 639,267 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,044 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $38,468.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,303.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 45,837 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $827,816.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,965.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,195 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.56 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

LPSN opened at $23.60 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $64.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

