Lithium Americas (LAC) versus Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Financial Contrast

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lithium Americas and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas -639.66% -24.13% -22.57% Cleveland-Cliffs 36.43% -146.72% 16.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lithium Americas and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cleveland-Cliffs 1 4 7 0 2.50

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 195.03%. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $10.95, indicating a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Lithium Americas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lithium Americas does not pay a dividend. Cleveland-Cliffs pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas and Cleveland-Cliffs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.29 million 66.59 -$33.25 million ($0.44) -7.32 Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 1.35 $367.00 million $0.50 21.06

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Lithium Americas on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

