Linx Trading 30.9% Higher This Week (LINX)

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Linx has a total market capitalization of $149,704.00 and $596.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linx has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Linx coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00978267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00021766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00001207 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About Linx

Linx (CRYPTO:LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 35,949,174 coins and its circulating supply is 34,949,174 coins. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news . The official website for Linx is mylinx.io . Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linx using one of the exchanges listed above.

