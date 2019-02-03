Liberty Tax (TAXA) versus Joint (JYNT) Head to Head Analysis

Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Tax and Joint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tax 0 0 0 0 N/A Joint 0 0 4 0 3.00

Joint has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.59%. Given Joint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Joint is more favorable than Liberty Tax.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Tax and Joint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tax $174.87 million 0.96 $130,000.00 N/A N/A Joint $25.16 million 4.56 -$3.27 million ($0.25) -33.44

Liberty Tax has higher revenue and earnings than Joint.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tax and Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tax -5.36% -10.31% -4.71% Joint -2.68% -21.00% -2.45%

Dividends

Liberty Tax pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Joint does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Liberty Tax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Liberty Tax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Joint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. Its customers include taxpayers who, for reasons of complexity, convenience, or the need for prompt tax refunds, seek assisted tax preparation services. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of August 9, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 clinics. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

