Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Separately, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $48.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 997,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,888,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 674,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

