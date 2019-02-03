Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FWONA. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of FWONA opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 2.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 8,000 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 3,500 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,516,833.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,900 shares of company stock worth $1,242,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 78.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

