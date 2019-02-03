LexinFintech (LX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a weight rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of LX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.07. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $8,494,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 71,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.