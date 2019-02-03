Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL) shot up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,929,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 715,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lattice Biologics (LBL) Shares Up 25%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/lattice-biologics-lbl-shares-up-25.html.

Lattice Biologics Company Profile (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

