Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Holdings Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,981,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,333,184 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,325,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,361,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $140,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,558,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVS. Goldman Sachs Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Nomura lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

NYSE LVS opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

