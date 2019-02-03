Lanxess (LXS) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €57.00 ($66.28) target price from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LXS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.77 ($72.99).

LXS opened at €47.75 ($55.52) on Friday. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 1 year high of €74.50 ($86.63).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

