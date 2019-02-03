Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 30,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

LAMR opened at $74.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.03. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

