Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 199,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $172.77 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lam Research from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.39.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

