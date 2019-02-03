Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,538,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,736,000 after buying an additional 1,208,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 159.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,256,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,261 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,891,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,582,000 after buying an additional 249,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,950,000 after buying an additional 39,853 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,944,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000,000 after buying an additional 149,147 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lam Research to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $261.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $279.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.39.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/lam-research-co-lrcx-shares-bought-by-banque-pictet-cie-sa.html.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.